American Clint Dempsey Scores A Diving Header For His New Team But Has It Controversially Disallowed

American forward Clint Dempsey is playing his first game in his new club Tottenham in the Europa League against Lazio today.



He got off to a flying start — drawing a few free kicks and scoring a skillful goal that was disallowed for offsides.

It was razor close, but it looked like Clint was a hair offside (screenshot below).

Still a nice header though. It’s 0-0 as of the 40th minute.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/505b70feecad041707000009/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="clint dempsey offside" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[credit provider="Fox Soccer"]

