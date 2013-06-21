Demonstrators Just Completely Took Over A Side Of A Highway In Brazil

Protests continue in Brazil.



The initial spark driving the protests was a hike in bus fare, but the protests have spread beyond that, with anger directed towards the amount of spending on the World Cup, to the neglect of other public services.

Tonight, demonstrators took over a whole side of a highway:

From Reuters:

Demonstrators take over one side of the Rodovia Dutra, one of the country’s main highways, during a protest in Sao Jose dos Campos, June 20, 2013. Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of Brazil’s biggest cities on Thursday in a growing protest that is tapping into widespread anger at poor public services, police violence and government corruption.

REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio



