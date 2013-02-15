Soviet Russia Had The Most Intense Propaganda Posters

Photo: via imgur.com

Propaganda hit a fevered pitch in the years following the end of World War II with the help of radio and television.



In the U.S. there was a lot of red scare and nuclear holocaust propaganda — how could anyone forget those bizarre “duck and cover” instructional videos.

Just as horrifying were the messages circulating in Russia. Here we have a series of Anti-American posters designed to paint U.S. arms sales as the very gateway to hell.

Each slide has been translated into English. The poster here has a little poem, it reads as:

Take a close look. Mister Bullet’s truthful, disgusting portrait

CIA and Pentagon’s trump card

Nuclear war apologist

Robbery’s best friend, freedom’s enemy

Spreading violence and terror …

