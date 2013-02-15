Soviet Russia Had The Most Intense Propaganda Posters

Photo: via imgur.com
Propaganda hit a fevered pitch in the years following the end of World War II with the help of radio and television.
In the U.S. there was a lot of red scare and nuclear holocaust propaganda — how could anyone forget those bizarre “duck and cover” instructional videos.
Just as horrifying were the messages circulating in Russia. Here we have a series of Anti-American posters designed to paint U.S. arms sales as the very gateway to hell.
Each slide has been translated into English. The poster here has a little poem, it reads as:
Take a close look. Mister Bullet’s truthful, disgusting portrait
CIA and Pentagon’s trump card
Nuclear war apologist
Robbery’s best friend, freedom’s enemy
Spreading violence and terror …
There was a different angle of insidious though, in that American propaganda made neighbours afraid of each other.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.