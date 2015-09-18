21 beautiful old buildings that no longer exist

Wikimedia Commons The Crystal Palace was a huge glass and iron structure in London’s Hyde Park.

The world’s skylines are constantly changing.

Some of the most historically stunning architectural gems are now gone forever, thanks to new constructions, natural disasters, and political conflicts.

While some were rebuilt or changed location, others are now only memories of the past.

We’ve put together a collection of breathtaking buildings that were once marveled at for their design and role in society.

Click through to see some of the most iconic hotels, businesses, theatres, and private homes.

Julie Zeveloff contributed to an earlier version of this post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.