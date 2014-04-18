This Is The Behaviour On Pinterest That Makes The Social Network So Attractive To Marketers

Pinterest does not have close to the reach of Instagram or Twitter, let alone Facebook. But the demographics on the site make it particularly attractive to marketers looking to target a high-income, female-heavy audience.
Moreover, the site’s photo-rich design give brands a very strong canvas to show off their products and engage with users.
In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we looked at the demographic breakdowns of the major social networks, as well as each one’s unique characteristics. Pinterest has a high-income user base that’s very interested in using the site for shopping inspiration.
Here are some of the top statistics on Pinterest’s users:
- The scrapbooking social network skews especially toward higher-income consumers, and especially women.
- Over two out of five U.S. Internet users who are between the ages of 18 and 50 have used Pinterest.
- Pinterest is extremely popular among iPad users, meaning brands have a strong canvas to showcase their offerings. Pinterest users already account for 48.2% of all social media sharing on iPads.
- What exactly are they sharing? Well, food and drink-related content accounts for 18% of all items shared, the most of any category, according to the classification scheme devised by ShareThis.
- The best time to post on Pinterest is either between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. or 8 p.m. and 1 a.m., but you’ll want to avoid the late afternoon between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., when many suburban families are sitting down for dinner and watching the nightly news.
