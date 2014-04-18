This Is The Behaviour On Pinterest That Makes The Social Network So Attractive To Marketers

Pinterest does not have close to the reach of Instagram or Twitter, let alone Facebook. But the demographics on the site make it particularly attractive to marketers looking to target a high-income, female-heavy audience.

Moreover, the site’s photo-rich design give brands a very strong canvas to show off their products and engage with users.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we looked at the demographic breakdowns of the major social networks, as well as each one’s unique characteristics. Pinterest has a high-income user base that’s very interested in using the site for shopping inspiration.

Here are some of the top statistics on Pinterest’s users:

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

In full, the special report:

For full instant access to the report on Social Media Demographics, sign up for a free two week trial subscription to BI Intelligence.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.