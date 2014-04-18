This Is The Behaviour On Pinterest That Makes The Social Network So Attractive To Marketers

Cooper Smith
Bii social income bracket 2BI Intelligence

Pinterest does not have close to the reach of Instagram or Twitter, let alone Facebook. But the demographics on the site make it particularly attractive to marketers looking to target a high-income, female-heavy audience.

Moreover, the site’s photo-rich design give brands a very strong canvas to show off their products and engage with users.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we looked at the demographic breakdowns of the major social networks, as well as each one’s unique characteristics. Pinterest has a high-income user base that’s very interested in using the site for shopping inspiration.

Here are some of the top statistics on Pinterest’s users:

