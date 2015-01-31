A 'Shark Tank' Fan Analysed Every Episode To Determine Who Gets The Investors' Money

Jishai Evers, a designer based in Amsterdam and Tel Aviv, spent three days going through six seasons of ABC’s hit show “Shark Tank.” He analysed the results of 432 pitches to find out how the Sharks spent their money.

“I think the main takeaway is the fact that the bigger the team is, the higher your chances are to get an investment,” Evers tells Business Insider.

Moreover, he was surprised to find that the Sharks have been equal opportunity investors. “White men are actually less likely to successfully pitch the Sharks, and minorities and women perform better than average.”

Evers was also excited to find that women performed better than men as both single entrepreneurs and in teams. “I think Silicon Valley investors can learn a thing or two from the Sharks!” he says.

Evers created the below infographic from his data, which he originally published on his data visuals site dadaviz.

