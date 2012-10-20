AMERICA 2050: Here's How The Country Will Look Three Decades From Now

Photo: Youtube
When economists forecast the future, they have to consider one key variable: people.Using charts and info from Pew, the Census, and a Ph.D presentation put together by Elise Barrella & Sara Beck of Georgia Tech, we’ve found some interesting facts about what America will look like in a few decades.
The general trends: More Latino, older, and unfortunately, fatter.
These evolving demographic dynamics will have consequences on the economy, which we also address in this feature.
But the real story is not new immigrants, but their children, who will be the main engine of growth. By 2050, there'll be more second generation Hispanics than first
http://pewsocialtrends.org/files/2010/10/85.pdf
The black population will grow by about 56%, to 59 million, but remain flat as an overall percentage
Here's the final racial tally, showing the surge in Asians and Hispanics, and a huge drop-off for white
But again, people moving is only part of the story. There will also be more older people living in the same places
The growth of megaregions will have consequences for interstate commerce, especially for freight. In the Northeast, Boston-NYC-Philly rail traffic will grow at least 50 per cent
But here's the thing: our dependency ratio — the proportion of nonworking to working people — is gonna surge
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.