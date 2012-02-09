The Demographic Pyramid Points Toward Revolution In Syria

Last October I posted a commentary, Libya, Ghaddafi and the Arab Spring, shortly after Ghaddafi’s death at the hands of the Libyan National Liberation Army. It was the third major Arab regime to be overthrown in 2011.



Since that time Ali Abdullah Saleh has resigned the presidency of Yemen, which remains in a state of turmoil. And the media spotlight is currently on the escalating conflict in Syria.

The underlying forces behind the Arab Spring are complex and vary from country to country. But a key factor is demographics, as a glance at the population pyramids below suggests.

A common denominator of the five is an ageing ruling party unable to control a population bulge of young adults afflicted by high unemployment, food inflation, corruption, an absence of political freedoms and generally poor living conditions.