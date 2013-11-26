The Demographics Of Social Media Audiences, And The Unique Opportunities Offered By Each Network

Each social media platform has a unique identity based on who uses the network and how they’re engaging on the site. As network usage develops, each lends itself differently to brands, depending on who their target audience is, and what they’re trying to achieve.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we break down the demographics of each major social media platform and what sets each one apart in terms of audience makeup and usage patterns.

Being able to identify the demographics of social media audiences at a granular level is the basis for all targeted marketing and messaging. The report also spotlights the opportunities that lie ahead for each social network, and how social media usage compares between the U.S. and international markets.

Access the Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today > >

Here are where some of the biggest opportunities lie on the major networks:

In full, the special report:

For full instant access to the report on Social Media Demographics, sign up for a free two week trial subscription to BI Intelligence.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.