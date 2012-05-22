The Democrats' 'War On Women' Message Is A Big Flop

Photo: Peace Education centre | Flickr

The ‘war on women’ message worked, but not for long. The new ABC-Washington Post poll shows that the battle between Romney and Obama is likely to be a tight one, and that the economy is the top issue.



But everyone knew that already.

What you didn’t know is that the gender gap is narrowing. Quickly.

According to ABC’s Jake Tapper, last month Obama led among women 57 to 38 per cent. Now that lead is down to 51 to 44, with married women more likely to have negative views on the economy.

Republicans clearly took a hit when Rick Santorum and Rush Limbaugh were at the centre of attention, but now that they’re not, things are returning to normal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.