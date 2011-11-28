BRUTAL: Democrats Unleash New TV Attack On Romney's Flip-Flopping

The Democratic National Committee has launched yet another attack on Mitt Romney’s flip-flopping record, with a new tv spot to air in swing states.
The ad is already airing in Ohio, and is styled after a sneak preview trailer for a blockbuster action movie.
“It’s the story of two men trapped in one body — Mitt vs. Mitt,” the dramatic voice-over says.
As Romney seeks to lock up the Republican nomination, Democrats appear to be doing their best to continue the chaos in the GOP field — and this ad cuts right to Romney’s weak points: abortion and healthcare.
Watch the video below:
Here is the longer web version of the ad
