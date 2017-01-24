Hillary Clinton allies are trying to get people to unfollow Trump on Twitter

As President Donald Trump begins his first week in the Oval Office, Democrats want to send him a message by tuning him out on his preferred platform: Twitter.

The newsletter Signal Boost, launched by former Hillary Clinton campaign staffers Jess McIntosh and Zerlina Maxwell, announced on Sunday that it was launching #mutemonday, a Twitter hashtag urging users to unfollow Trump’s personal @realDonaldTrump Twitter and the official @POTUS account and follow progressive organisations and leaders instead.

Other former top communications staffers promptly promoted the hashtag:

Officials from top advocacy groups like Emily’s List and NARAL, both major groups focused on electing leaders who advocate protecting abortion access, pledged to unfollow Trump.

Former Department of Labour Secretary Tom Perez, a candidate to chair the Democratic National Committee who proposed last week that Democrats shouldn’t “meet [Trump] tweet for tweet,” also joined in.

Politically active celebrities also fired off tweets using the hashtag.

As of early Monday, the @POTUS account had 14.3 million followers, while @realDonaldTrump had 21.6 million followers.

While anti-Trump activists may hope to strike a blow against Trump’s ego, it may be a blessing in disguise for the new president and his staff, who have frequently attempted to curb his use of the platform.

Though his incessant tweeting and previous statements suggest otherwise, Trump recently expressed reservations about using Twitter.

“Look, I don’t like tweeting,” Trump told Fox News last week. “I have other things I could be doing.”

“But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it’s my only way that I can counteract.”

Reminder! If you are following @POTUS you are now following Trump. Dump him and follow folks doing good like@UNITEDWEDREAM #mutemonday https://t.co/3GDJQLfyHn

— Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) January 23, 2017

Día 3 de la Resistencia: Deja de seguir a @realDonaldTrump y @POTUS para #MuteMonday. Sigue a alguien que valga la pena.

— Jorge_Silva (@Jorge_Silva) January 23, 2017

1. Today is #MuteMonday. 1st unfollow @realDonaldTrump & @POTUS. Feels great and will drive him crazy. Next follow someone/org doing good.

— Jessica O’Connell (@JessOConne11) January 23, 2017

1/ It’s #MuteMonday and on this day, we’re going to hit Donald Trump where it hurts him most: his ego. Unfollow @realdonaldtrump and @potus.

— Tom Perez (@TomPerez) January 23, 2017

2/ And for the most important part of #MuteMonday, we’re going to honour people/groups who are working their hearts out for progress.

— Tom Perez (@TomPerez) January 23, 2017

