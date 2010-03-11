Democrats To Unveil New $100 Billion Jobs Bill That Will Only Save Government Jobs And Will Be Funded By The Deficit

That seems to be the message from this article in The Hill about a new jobs bill (AKA: stimulus) being proposed by Nancy Pelosi ally George Miller (D-CA).



Miller’s bill would make $100 billion in grants available to localities over the next two years in the form of grant programs for funds to save or create local jobs, or to create work-training programs for city workers.

The key House chairman said that while a decision would be made by leadership, he would prefer to see the program paid for by deficit spending, a potential violation of the pay-as-you-go, or pay-go, rules approved last month in Congress.

“I think this should be funded out of the deficit,” Miller said on a conference call, framing his proposal as an extension of the Recovery Act. “We’re not going to continue this deficit if we continue to lay people off.”

We suppose this money could be used for private sector job training, but we doubt that’s going to happen. Mainly this will be a boon to teachers, cops, and various other unionized, public-sector workers who will be in the first position to grab the cash.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.