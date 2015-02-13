Democrats will hold their big 2016 convention in Philadelphia

AP/Jae C. Hong President Barack Obama waves after his speech at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2012.

The national Democratic Party announced on Thursday that Philadelphia will host the convention to officially nominate their 2016 presidential nominee.

“I am thrilled to announce that Philadelphia will host the convention where we will nominate the 45th President of the United States,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Florida), the chair of the Democratic National Party said in a statement. “I cannot wait to join Democrats across the country to celebrate our shared values, lay out a Democratic vision for the future, and support our nominee.”

Philadelphia and two other locations — Brooklyn, New York, and Columbus, Ohio — were the finalists in an intense jockeying contest where surrogates talked up their hometowns and panned their rivals as unacceptable choices for the signature event. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) was particularly invested in the effort and his chief of staff even left office to spearhead the city’s campaign.

Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter (D) touted his city’s “proven track record” of safely hosting major events.

“The City of Philadelphia is excited and honored to be selected as the host city for the 2016 Democratic National Convention,” Nutter said in a statement. “We’re all delighted to make history again, here in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.”

The Republicans are hosting their convention in Cleveland, Ohio.

