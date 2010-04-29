Democrats Threaten Dramatic All-Night Showdown On Financial Reform

Yesterday was an amazing day in The Senate, as Goldman Sachs (GS) execs tussled in an epic hearing over their behaviour during the financial crisis.



And today could be another huge, perhaps even historic, day, as Democrats are threatning to force an all-nighter in the financial reform debate.

HuffPo’s Ryan Grim says they’ll bring in the cots and force Republicans to filibuster vote after vote on financial reform. Politics geeks who hate how easy it is to filibuster — ensuring that we never get the epic filibusters of days of yore — may get a treat tonight.

See here for Jimmy Stewart’s classic filibuster at the end of Mr. Smith Goes To Washington >

