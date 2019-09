Photo: Tom Pratt via Flickr

Support for the Democrats among voters under 30 has plummeted since 2008. Dayo Olopade on the rappers, iPad apps, and other frantic efforts to get the kids back in the game by Election Day.Read the full article at The Daily Beast > > >

