Democrats Still 10 Votes Short On Healthcare, And Now Votes Are Starting To Peel Away

Here’s the latest whip news from the obvious-biased, but dependable, National Review:



In a press conference on Capitol Hill today, Rep. David Dreier (R., Calif.), ranking Republican on the House Rules Committee, said the word around the House is that Democrats are still about 10 votes away from securing the 216 they will need to pass changes to the healtchare bill. Dreier added that that number might be moving in the wrong direction.

“You are hearing that people are peeling off,” he said.

