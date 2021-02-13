Democratic senators rolled their eyes and laughed while videos of them played during Trump's impeachment trial

TOM WILLIAMS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-MN and Brian Schatz, D-HI, confer during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on January 26, 2021.

Democrats laughed and rolled their eyes during Trump’s impeachment defence on Friday.

Trump’s lawyers played clips of Democrats saying the word “fight” in a lengthy video montage.

Trump’s defence argues that his use of the word “fight” on January 6 was free speech.

Democratic senators were amused as videos featuring clips of their past speeches and interviews played during presentations from Donald Trump’s defence lawyers at the former president’s second impeachment trial on Friday.

The defence team played a lengthy video montage of edited bits from Democrats’ political speeches and interviews in which they said the word “fight.” Trump’s lawyers are accusing Democrats of hypocrisy, and arguing that Trump’s use of the word in his speech to supporters on January 6 was merely figurative and protected under the First Amendment.

Democrats were initially straight-faced when the video started but began to giggle as the montage continued, according to reporters in the Senate chamber.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota rolled her eyes multiple times as the video played. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat of Rhode Island, laughed at footage included of his colleague, Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico. Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown patted fellow Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania on the shoulder after snippets of him played on the screen.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer appeared to smile after his clip in the video, and passed notes with Sen. Patty Murray of Washington.

As the Senate broke for a short recess, Sen. Angus King of Maine commented on Trump’s defence lawyers’ presentation, telling reporters that “we heard the word fight a lot.”

“They’re trying to draw a false, dangerous and distorted equivalence,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said.

Republican senators said the presentation so far was better than the defence team’s opening arguments on Tuesday, when many lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said the lawyers delivered meandering and rambling remarks.

“They are putting on a good defence today,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska told reporters.

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, a staunch supporter of Trump, said his “lawyers blew the House managers’ case out of the water” and that they should “rest the case right now.”

Trump’s defence comes after House managers argued for hours this week that Trump directly incited the insurrection that unfolded at the Capitol on January 6. During their presentation, several Republicans appeared distracted â€” doodling, reading, and putting their feet up.

