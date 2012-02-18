LET THE GAMES BEGIN: Democrats Rip Romney's Olympic Legacy

Just in time for the 10th anniversary of the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, the Democratic National Committee is out with a new video that seeks to muddy the legacy of one of Mitt Romney’s proudest accomplishments.



Mitt Romney touts his Olympic leadership as evidence of his business acumen. But the DNC would rather you see it as an example of Romney’s hypocrisy and looseness with American taxpayer dollars.

It highlights some pretty unsavory old footage of Sen. John McCain absolutely tearing the Games to shreds, calling it a “pork barrel project” and a “rip-off.” The clips are particularly damning considering McCain has now given his full endorsement to Mitt Romney in 2012.

“The GAO found that for the upcoming 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, that bill to American taxpayers is estimated to be 1.3 billion dollars,” said McCain. “That’s outrageous Mr. President and it’s a disgrace.”

While it is true that the Salt Lake City Games were the most expensive in the nation’s history, Politico points out that there’s more to the numbers than the DNC promotes:

Romney raised a lot more from private sponsors — presiding over a fundraising machine that eventually secured more than $850 million in private donations. And the percentage of federal aid, 18 per cent in Salt Lake, was actually a lot lower than Washington’s 50 per cent level of support of the 1980 Lake Placid winter games.

Nonetheless, the resurfacing of McCain’s harsh criticism — a major feature of the video — is pretty embarrassing for the Romney campaign.

Watch the video below.

