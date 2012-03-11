Of Course People Should Be Allowed To Kill Themselves -- Once Again It's Democrats Who Are The Conservatives

One country indivisble under… me.

Photo: AP

The Vermont state legislature is about to vote on a law that would allow people to kill themselves.The law is supported by Democratic governor Peter Shumlin.



This is therefore another case in which the Democrats are the party of “liberty,” while Republicans are the party of “regulation.”

This situation wouldn’t be surprising, except that Democrats are usually painted as the party of “Big Government”–the folks who insist on having the government intrude into every aspect of Americans’ lives.

Republicans, meanwhile, view themselves as the party that supports “freedom” and “self-determination.”

On the right to die issue, however–as on many other issues–this characterization is 100% wrong.

While certain religions hold that it’s a sin to kill yourself, for those who choose to ignore those religions, it’s hard to imagine a more basic human right.

To be or not to be?

That is the question.

And what true “small-government conservative” would want the government involved in answering that question?

A few weeks ago, when the self-proclaimed “true conservative” Rick Santorum was opining that church and state should be merged, I pointed out that his position was the polar opposite of “conservative.”

Vermont governor Peter Shumlin. He wants the government out of your existential decisions.

In fact, I argued, Santorum’s position was “aggressive.” It called for the government to expand its reach into yet another aspect of people’s lives–their choice of religion.Instead of viewing themselves as “conservatives,” I argued, these folks should see themselves as what they actually are: “Aggressives”: People who want the government to force everyone to believe what they believe.

(I also suggested–fairly, I think–that Mr. Santorum would feel quite differently about the separation of church and state if a devout Muslim became President. And I suspect most “conservatives” who support Santorum’s views on this would feel the same way. “Faith,” in other words, in the opinion of evangelical Christians who think everyone should be forced to believe what they believe, often seems to be a euphemism for “Evangelical Christian.”)

Yes, there’s a distinction between so-called “social conservatives” and “fiscal conservatives.”

The “social conservatives” are actually aggressive–they want everyone else to be forced to believe what they believe.

The “fiscal conservatives,” meanwhile, think budgets should be balanced, the country should live within its means, and so forth.

Given that fiscal Conservatives are now forced to be lumped into the same political party as Religious Aggressives, it’s time we had a new political party in America.

We can call it the “American Party.”

Unlike the Religious Aggressives party, the American Party would adhere to the basic principle that this country was founded on:

Freedom.

Unlike the far left wing of the Democratic party, the Party would also advocate personal responsibility, self-determination, and fiscal conservatism.

And, yes, unlike today’s GOP, the American Party would also view the decision to kill oneself as terribly sad and depressing but also a personal choice, one that shouldn’t be legislated by the government.

