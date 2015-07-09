Democrats: The GOP is the 'Retrumplican Party'

YouTube A scene from the DNC video.

The national Democratic Party released a new video Thursday that connects the entire Republican presidential field to the immigration remarks made by real-estate magnate Donald Trump.

The Democratic National Committee’s video is titled, “Retrumplican Party.”

The brief clip intersperses some of Trump’s most controversial comments with the other GOP candidates’ own statements against illegal immigration.

“Trump may be running for president,” the video concludes, “but his ideas are running the party.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential front-runner, also recently tried to tie other Republicans’ immigration positions to Trump. The real-estate developer has been at the center of a media maelstrom since his June 16 campaign launch, when he railed against the “rapists” and drug runners he said Mexico was sending to the US.

“I feel very bad and very disappointed with him and with the Republican Party for not responding immediately,” Clinton said Tuesday.

Both Clinton and the DNC have noted that the GOP field widely opposes a pathway to citizenship and rejects President Barack Obama’s executive actions shielding millions of immigrants who came to the US illegally from deportation.

However, many Republican White House hopefuls have since described Trump’s comments as inappropriate, including several of the candidates quoted in the DNC video. And the Republican National Committee, the DNC’s counterpart, reportedly urged Trump on Wednesday to tone down his rhetoric. On the other hand, presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) defended Trump and praised him for focusing on immigration issues.

For his part, Trump has repeatedly doubled down his remarks and insists there’s nothing especially provocative about pointing to criminals crossing the US border.

Watch the DNC video below:

