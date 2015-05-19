Democrats had an adorable response to another Republican joining the 2016 fray

The national Democratic Party was not impressed with Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal’s (R) Monday announcement that he is forming a presidential exploratory committee.

The Democratic National Committee deemed the news soporific, and responded with a YouTube video of a yawning puppy dog:

“Following the news that Bobby Jindal has launched his Presidential Exploratory Committee, DNC National Press Secretary Holly Shulman released the following statement,” the DNC said in an email on Monday.

The “statement” was nothing but a link to the YouTube clip.

Earlier in the day, Jindal declared he is seriously considering a White House bid and launched a website to raise money for a potential run. He said he will announce his official decision in June.

“My wife Supriya and I have been thinking and praying about whether to run for the presidency of our great nation,” he said on Monday.

Jindal, who will finish his second term as Louisiana governor in January 2016, has long been rumoured to have presidential ambitions but he faces stiff competition. Of the declared and likely top-tier Republican presidential contenders, Jindal ranks at the bottom in the polls.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.