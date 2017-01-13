Democrats just launched a campaign to fix one of their biggest problems during the Obama era

Democrats launched a highly promoted redistricting effort on Thursday, hoping to target one of the party’s biggest failures in the era of President Barack Obama.

Announced by former Attorney General Eric Holder, the National Democratic Redistricting Committee is tasked with strategising how to gain advantages at the state level ahead of the 2021 redrawing of the congressional district map.

Ahead of the 2011 redistricting process, Republicans gained many statehouse seats and governorships, helping to in turn gain an advantage in the House. Because of the way the congressional map is structured, many observers view 2022 as Democrats’ first legitimate chance of taking back control of the body.

In the 2016 elections, of course, the Republican Party managed to turn a clean sweep of both branches of Congress and the presidency.

In a speech Thursday from the Center for American Progress, Holder outlined the three biggest priorities for the group, with which Obama will be involved: getting Democrats elected at the state level in a series of targeted states, homing in on legal strategies, and gaining support for state ballot initiatives.

“This redistricting process will be critical to the future of our democracy,” Holder said. “Those who control state governments draw the lines that shape Congress for the next decade. Fixing this redistricting problem will involve not just focusing on the lines, but focusing on the larger effort to win back governance. This is the path to ensuring Democrats have their rightful seats at the table in 2021.”

