Democrats raised $13,000 to reopen a firebombed local Republican headquarters in 40 minutes

After the apparent vandalizing and firebombing of a local Republican party headquarters in Hillsborough, North Carolina, a GoFundMe page called “Dems help reopen a NC Repub office” raised $13,117, more than its stated $10,000 goal, within just 40 minutes.

The Republican office in Hillsborough was discovered on Sunday to have extensive fire damage from what seems to be a bottle of flammable material thrown through the window. Graffiti outside said “Nazi Republicans leave town or else.”

Within hours of the story breaking nationally, both Donald Trump’s and Hillary Clinton’s campaigns had responded on Twitter.

Trump rushed to blame “Animals representing Hillary Clinton” for bombing the office because “we’re winning.”

Local police have not identified any suspects and, as of Sunday evening, have only said the investigation was ongoing.

The GoFundMe made it clear that Democrats won’t stand for violent or dangerous behaviour:

As Democrats, we are starting this campaign to enable the Orange County, North Carolina Republican office to re-open as soon as possible. Until an investigation is undertaken, we cannot know who did this or why. No matter the result, this is not how Americans resolve their differences. We talk, we argue, sometimes we march, and most of all we vote. We do not resort to violence by individuals or by mobs.

