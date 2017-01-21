Democrats are wearing 'Protect Our Care' pins at the inauguration to protest the repeal of Obamacare

House Democrats attending the inauguration of Donald Trump are wearing blue pins emblazoned with the American flag and the phrase “Protect Our Care” to protest the repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), better known as Obamacare.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi wore the pin while walking onto the inauguration podium and other members are wearing them as well.

Last week, Republicans advanced a resolution that would repeal substantial parts of the ACA. A bill to formally repeal the law via budget reconciliation is expected from Republicans on January 27.

Republicans have long promised to repeal the law, saying that it has increased costs for Americans and not delivered on its promises. Democrats on the other hand have pointed to the fact that more than 20 million Americans have gained health coverage through the ACA’s provisions such as the ban on insurers denying people insurance due to a pre-existing condition.

Republicans have promised to keep some of the more popular parts of the ACA — such as the aforementioned pre-existing conditions provision — with a replacement plan. So far there have been a number of ideas advanced by Republicans but no single, concrete plan has been advanced.

Here are the pins via Yahoo’s Olivier Knox:

Democratic House members attending #inaugurationday are wearing this button. pic.twitter.com/2YCgnAIBPe

— Olivier Knox (@OKnox) January 20, 2017

