Democrats Plan To Shame Healthcare CEOs Over High Pay

Public opinion has swung violently against healthcare reform, so the Democrats are turning to an old tried and true strategy: villify rich exectives.



AP: Democrats on a House committee are seeking detailed financial records from dozens of large insurance companies, officials disclosed Tuesday, part of an investigation into “executive compensation and other business practices” in an industry opposed to President Barack Obama’s plan to overhaul health care.

The request included records relating to compensation of highly paid employees, documents relating to companies’ premium income and claims payments, and information on expenses stemming from any event held outside company facilities in the past 2 1/2 years.

Get it? While you struggle with paperwork and bureacrazy, insurance executives are flying around on private jets and going on booze-filled junkets with your premiums! Basically, they’re going to try to make all insurance companies look like AIG.

Now when they did this with AIG there was a logic to it, since AIG was a major beneficiary of bailout bucks. But the health insurance companies? Sure, they benefit from a flawed system, but the connection isn’t nearly so strong.

This really is total nonsense, and transparently so.

Meanwhile, the AP lazily falls into the trap of describing insurance companies as “an industry opposed to President Barack Obama’s plan to overhaul health care.” Uh, no. The insurance companies gave a lot to Democrats this election cycle, precisely because they expected that a plan to increase the ranks of the insured by 50 million would mean 50 million more customers. Why on earth would they be against laws that require more employees to buy insurance?

Yes, the champions of reform want to paint them as the enemy — since the public does seem to hate insurance companies — but they’re not the ones showing up, protesting, nor are they the Democrats getting cold feet about reform.

