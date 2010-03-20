Democrats Plan Secret $371 Billion Health Care Measure For Later This Year*

UPDATE: POLITICO has now pulled the story and the document after an authenticity challenge from Democrats…



Developing…

Here’s the full update.

Original post: Democrats are planning a secret $371 billion adjustment to health care legislation later this year, but are keeping it quiet at the moment in order to maintain support for the current reform bill, according to the Politico.

The planned alteration in the Sustainable Growth Rate (SGR) formula for Medicare would make the current health reform bill not deficit neutral, and that is why its been held back to be passed alone later this year.

Politico gained access to the Democratic strategy document, which also emphasises the current bill’s media plan, noting a preference for conversations on how it increases coverage and is budget neutral, rather than details about the CBO report on costs.

