Democrats Plan Hearing On Wall Street's Preferential Access To H1N1 Vaccine

The outrage over the the distribution of H1N1 vaccine via corporations — some of whom are bailed-out Wall Street firms — is growing more ridiculous.



Even though all rules were apparently followed, and the procedure was established by the CDC and the health department, Democrats want to hold hearings.

The Hill: Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), chairman of the Energy and Commerce Health subcommittee, said that distribution of the antidote to high-risk individuals should be prioritised before corporations receive them.

“I am concerned that the distribution of the vaccine is resulting in favoured treatment for the privileged,” said Pallone in a statement. “We have a limited supply and it is important that we target the most vulnerable, including pregnant women and children.”

Pallone said he will hold the hearing on Nov. 18.

Once again, there’s no evidence that this distribution is about favouring the privilege, it’s about finding a different distribution channel to reach the vulnerable (like pregnant women), who happen to work for these various companies.

