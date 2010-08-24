Democratic Odds Of Holding The House Plunge, Crucial Primaries Coming Up Tonight

Joe Weisenthal

A quick politics update.

There’s really very little for Democrats to be hopeful about come November, and the party’s odds of holding the House (under Democratic control since the 2006 midterms) has fallen to 25% on InTrade.

chart

Meanwhile, a big primary tonight is John McCain’s faceoff with tea-partier JD Hayworth. After a dicey summer, the Arizona “Maverick” is the clear favourite, but it should be interesting to watch just as a gauge of the GOP electorate.

