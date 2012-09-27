BRUTAL: Democrats Nail Mitt Romney Over His New Campaign Ad

In an aggressive effort to quell the damage over his unfortunate “47-per cent” comments, Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney overhauled his campaign’s ad strategy today, pulling all of his existing media placements in favour of a new ad that makes a straightforward appeal to voters.



But Democrats aren’t letting Romney get off so easily. Just hours after the new Romney ad launched, the Democratic National Committee released their own video response.

The ad, titled “Those People,” uses Romney’s own commercial to slam the Republican candidate as out-of-touch with the American people. And the effect is pretty brutal.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now check out the real ad here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.