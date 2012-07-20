Democrats apologise For Using Romney's Dressage Horse To Mock His Tax Return 'Dance'

The Democratic National Committee expressed regret Wednesday for their ad criticising Mitt Romney for failing to release more tax returns while also mocking his family’s dressage horse.



A DNC spokesperson told ABC News, “Our use of the Romneys’ dressage horse was not meant to offend Mrs. Romney in any way, and we regret it if it did. We were simply making a point about Governor Romney’s failure to give straight answers on a variety of issues in this race. We have no plans to invoke the horse any further to avoid misinterpretation.”

The ad mashed up clips of a horse performing dressage, or “horse ballet,” with Romney’s wordy excuses for why he will not reveal more tax returns, the ad accuses Romney of “dancing” around the issue, while also neatly connecting Romney’s tax problem and his obvious wealth.

The Romney family horse is expected to compete in dressage at the London Olympics this summer.

Watch the ad below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This post has been updated.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.