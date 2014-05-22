It Looks Like Democrats Might Join The Benghazi Investigation After All

It’s not a done deal yet, but a senior Democratic aide said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is “leaning toward” participating in the select committee established by Speaker of the House John Boehner earlier this month to investigate the 2012 terrorist attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya.

“No decision has been made, but Pelosi is now leaning toward appointing a full complement of Members to the Select Committee on Benghazi,” the aide said in an email Wednesday.

This would mean there would be five Democrats on the committee along with seven Republicans. There had been some speculation Democrats might boycott the committee entirely. Last week, Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro sent a letter to Pelosi suggesting sending only one House Democrat to participate on the committee in order to signal disapproval of the panel while still preserving the ability to question witnesses and examine reports. A progressive group got nearly 70,000 signatures for a petition suggesting outspoken progressive Rep. Alan Grayson would be “the perfect Democrat” to put on the committee. In an interview with Business Insider Monday evening, Grayson said he would be eager to participate and turn the proceedings into a “nightmare” for Republicans.

The Democratic aide said conversations between Pelosi and Boehner are ongoing.

“She huddled with leadership at 10 a.m. this morning and will likely hold an additional meeting with leadership this afternoon to update them on negotiations with the Speaker’s office,” said the aide. “Talks between Pelosi and Boehner staff continue this morning on remaining items Democrats are asking for to ensure fairness, transparency and balance with respect to the committee’s proceedings and operations.”

