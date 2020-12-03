Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer just embraced a $908 billion coronavirus relief plan in huge concession to get federal aid out the door quickly

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Congressional Democrats came out in favour of a bipartisan $US908 billion spending plan on Wednesday.

It’s a large concession after Democrats held out for a multitrillion dollar rescue package for several months.

Schumer and Pelosi said the plan’s framework “should be used as the basis for immediate bipartisan, bicameral negotiations” in a statement.

Congressional Democrats came out in favour of a $US908 billion stimulus package on Wednesday, saying it should be starting point in negotiations with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Their backing of the bipartisan legislation represents a huge concession after they pushed a multitrillion dollar spending plan for over six months.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that the plan’s framework “should be used as the basis for immediate bipartisan, bicameral negotiations.”



Among the measures in the plan introduced on Tuesday include:

$US300 federal weekly unemployment benefits retroactive from December 1 until March.

$US240 billion in new Paycheck Protection Program assistance for small businesses.

$US160 billion in funding for state and local governments.

$US51 billion in new healthcare and vaccine-related funds.

A temporary liability shield for businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell circulated a slimmer $US500 billion package that didn’t include any additional funding for federal unemployment benefits. The bulk of the funding would be directed for small businesses.

Congress has faced urgency to move quickly as coronavirus cases rise nationwide and several emergency rescue programs aiding the unemployed are set to expire next month.

