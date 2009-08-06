Democrats Humiliate "The Mob" (VIDEO)

As noted yesterday, the Democratic party intends to make the townhall healthcare protesters look like right-wing crazies in league with the birthers and teabaggers. Well, here you go. Check out the DNC’s ad “Enough of the Mob.”



It’s an odd ad by American political standards, not because it’s particularly nasty (it’s par for the course) but because it so viciously attacks nameless citizens, rather than well-known politicians. Seems like a risky strategy, but then this is a high-stakes battle on healthcare they’re fighting. (via HotAir)



