Democrats Hold California Congressional Seat In Special Election

Photo: Flickr

Janice Hahn became the newest member of the House of Representatives Tuesday night, after defeating Republican Craig Huey in a special election to fill former Democratic Rep. Jane Harman’s seat.The contentious race has been considered a bellwether for the 2012 campaigns, as Huey mounted a strong “tea-party”-backed campaign.



Hahn was elected with the strong support of Southern California unions, and called for an ending the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as soon as possible, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Unofficial returns showed Hahn victorious with 54.6% of the vote to Huey’s 45.4%.

