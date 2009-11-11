The Democratic Party Is Imploding Over The Abortion Issue

And now the Democratic party has returned to form, re-establishing its reputation as one big circular firing squad, incapable of being the majority party.



Witness the breakdown in healthcare.

POLITICO: The House health care bill wasn’t supposed to become a referendum on abortion rights. But Rep. Bart Stupak, a Democrat from Michigan, reshaped the legislative landscape when he offered an amendment banning the sale of insurance policies covering abortion through the proposed national health insurance exchange—or to women who receive health care subsidies from the federal government.

Stupak’s proposal, which would also bar any public health insurance plan from covering abortion procedures, passed the House on Saturday over objections from a majority of Democratic lawmakers, who voted against the amendment.

Supporters of abortion rights were outraged – especially House Democratic women, many of whom view Stupak’s legislation as a betrayal of a key Democratic commitment.

“What they attempt to do here is just ban coverage, totally ban coverage, and that is a different mindset than maintaining current law,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) “There’s people that don’t want to respect that reasonable approach.”

That’s just one issue the Democrats now face. Over in the Senate, the party’s old VP candidate is threatening to veto the whole thing if there’s a public option involved, a situation that probably was inevitable ever since Lieberman was “primaried” by Ned Lamont back in 2006, and forced to become an independent.

Here’s a moment from the debate over the Stupak abortion amendement.



