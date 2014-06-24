Democrats Criticise 'Offensive' Comment From GOP Accusing Maryland Governor Of 'Hispandering'

The Democratic National Committee accused their GOP counterparts of using “offensive” language after a Republican spokeswoman accused Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley of “Hispandering.”

A spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee made the comments in a Sunday BuzzFeed profile of O’Malley and his efforts to court Latino voters ahead of a potential run for president in 2016.

“Winning elections is based on substance and so far Martin O’Malley is relying on Hispandering to win,” RNC spokeswoman Izzy Santa said. “Talking about immigration and hoping no one pays attention to his failed economic record will not overcompensate for his dismissal of the Hispanic community and attempts to play divisive racial politics.”

The Democratic National Committee Director of Hispanic Media, Pili Tobar, fired back with a statement describing the phrase “Hispandering” as both “silly” and “offensive.”

“The RNC can’t call for a substantive dialogue, then eight words later coin a silly and offensive phrase that demeans issues important to Latinos,” Tobar said.

Tobar went on to tout O’Malley’s record on Latino issues like immigration reform.

“Meanwhile, Republicans continue to block bipartisan immigration reform and measures to keep families together, while they reject commonsense legislation that benefits Hispanic families like raising the minimum wage, expanding access to health care and ensuring equal pay for equal work. With the GOP’s repeated head fakes to Latinos, while obstructing progress on substantive issues, it’s clear only one party has an agenda at odds with Latinos: the GOP,” he continued.

A spokeswoman for O’Malley, Lis Smith, took to Twitter to criticise Santa’s comment about O’Malley. Smith wrote that Republicans “might wanna remove ‘Hispandering’ from their lexicon.”

The RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

