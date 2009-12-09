Democrats Cave On Public Option And Agree To Something Much Worse

In order to squeeze out the requisite votes from the Democratic side of the aisle, the public option must die.



MSNBC: Democratic senators say they have a tentative deal to drop a government-run insurance option from health care legislation

No further details were immediately available.

But liberals and moderates have been discussing an alternative, including a private insurance arrangement to be supervised by the federal agency that oversees the system through which lawmakers purchase coverage.

Politico has more. Honestly, this sounds like the worst of both worlds. Government-run monopoly combined with private profits.

The broad outlines of the deal had been discussed for days and would include creating a new national health plan administered by the federal government that would offer insurance policies offered by private companies.

In addition, Democrats have discussed allowing older Americans to “buy in” to Medicare, as a way to expand coverage.

