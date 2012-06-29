17 House Democrats Crossed Party Lines To Hold Attorney General Eric Holder In Contempt

Eric Holder

The House of Representatives just voted in favour of a contempt resolution on Attorney General Eric Holder, and 17 Democrats joined Republicans in adding a “ayes.” House Oversight Committee Chair Darrell Issa had expected as much as 31 Democrats voting in favour of the resolution, after they signed a letter urging President Barack Obama to take action in the Fast and Furious scandal last year.



Many other Democrats in the House staged a walkout.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said the contempt vote is “beneath the dignity of debate on the House floor.”

The Democrats that voted for the resolution:

Jason Altmire

John Barrow

Dan Boren

Tom Boswell

Ben Chandler

Mark Critz

Joe Donnelly

Kathy Hochul

Ron Kind

Larry Kissell

Jim Matheson

Mike McIntyre

Bill Owens

Collin Peterson

Nick Rahall

Mike Ross

Tim Walz

Update: Issa’s statement mentions the “bipartisan” vote:

“Today, a bipartisan majority of the House of Representatives voted to hold Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt for his continued refusal to produce relevant documents in the investigation of Operation Fast and Furious. This was not the outcome I had sought and it could have been avoided had Attorney General Holder actually produced the subpoenaed documents he said he could provide.”



RNC Chair Reince Priebus adds: “Today’s vote to hold Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt was a commonsense, bipartisan rebuke of an administration refusing to be honest with the American people.”

