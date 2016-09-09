Democrats are trolling Trump on Snapchat over his comments about Clinton's 'presidential look'

DNC DNC’s Trump Snapchat filter.

Democrats are trolling the Republican National Committee on Snapchat over Donald Trump’s claim that Hillary Clinton “doesn’t have a presidential look.”

The Democratic National Committee rolled out a Snapchat filter on Thursday with the text “This Is My Presidential Face,” arguing that any face can look presidential.

The filter is available in targeted locations like the RNC headquarters near Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

“When Donald Trump said Hillary Clinton doesn’t look presidential, and Reince Priebus said she should smile more, we wanted to give supporters an opportunity to tell them otherwise,” DNC spokesperson Jenna Price told Business Insider in an email.

She added: “What better way to prove them wrong than by showing them that faces of all genders, races, and faiths can be presidential, whether or not they’re smiling.”

This week, Democrats blasted both Trump and RNC Chairman Reince Priebus for their comments about Clinton’s appearance.

Snapchat filters are one of many tactics Democrats are using this cycle to woo millennial voters.

While millennials overwhelmingly favour Clinton over Trump, a vast majority backed Sen. Bernie Sanders over Clinton during the Democratic presidential primary in large numbers.

Large Democratic-leaning groups have invested heavily in digital media campaigns on platforms like Snapchat attempting to reach young potential Democratic voters.

Emily’s List, a group that backs pro-choice female Democratic lawmakers, launched a $20 million ad partnership with Clinton-backing super PAC Priorities USA targeted specifically at reaching millennial voters. NextGen Climate launched a similar $25 million effort to spur turnout among younger voters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.