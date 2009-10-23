Democrats Dismayed By White House's Idiotic War On Fox News

Will someone please stand up and defend The White House’s thinking in going after Fox News.



We’ve talked to several people about this, most of whom are Obama supporters, and not one can muster even a vague defence of his office’s decision to shun and ridicule Fox News. It’s just a terrible, terrible decision.

And now Democrats are freaking out.

POLITICO: A White House effort to undermine conservative critics is generating a backlash on Capitol Hill — and not just from Republicans.

“It’s a mistake,” said Rep. Jason Altmire, a moderate Democrat from western Pennsylvania. “I think it’s beneath the White House to get into a tit for tat with news organisations.”

Altmire was talking about the Obama administration’s efforts to undercut Fox News. But he said his remarks applied just the same to White House efforts to marginalize the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a powerful business lobby targeted for its opposition to climate change legislation.

Not mentioned, but also salient, are the threats from some top Dems made towards healthcare CEOs that haven’t played ball on healthcare reform.

Once again, the Democratic party is resembling that circular firing squad of yore.

They’re really worried about the Governors election in Virginia just a few weeks away, that could prove a major black eye for Obama if it goes Republican. And according to Gallup, Obama has seen a very steep decline in poll numbers lately.

Going back to the Fox News thing, given all that they have on their plate, there’s just no reason to make a move with this little upside and such massive potential to backfire.

