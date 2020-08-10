Democrats in Wisconsin have asked state officials to block Kanye West from standing, claiming that he used bogus signatures like 'Mickey Mouse' and 'Bernie Sanders'

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Wisconsin Democrats have filed a complaint to state officials about Kanye West.

The Democratic Party and a separate challenge claimed that the rapper’s team submitted its papers late.

They also alleged that West used bogus signatures and addresses in his nomination forms.

His paperwork included signatures from “Mickey Mouse” and “Bernie Sanders,” local media reported.

The complaint contained affidavits from six people who say they were duped into signing West’s forms.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Democratic Party in Wisconsin is urging state officials to block Kanye West from being on the state’s presidential election ballot in November, claiming that he submitted his nomination papers late and used bogus signatures.

The party has filed a complaint claiming that the rapper’s team did not submit its papers to Wisconsin’s Elections Commission by 17:00 on Tuesday, the formal deadline, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The complaint also alleged that West’s papers included bogus signatures and addresses.

Among the signatures submitted were “Mickey Mouse,” Vermont Senator “Bernie Sanders,” and two for “Kanye West.”

One circulator used a California address which they haven’t lived at for three years, the complaint claimed, while another used an Illinois address listed for industrial purposes only, the complaint alleged.

The Democratic Party complaint also included affidavits from six individuals who said they were duped into signing the rapper’s papers, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Milwaukee resident Cheryl Pernell said she unknowingly signed West’s nomination papers outside a Walmart when a circulator claimed that her signature was required to ensure she was registered to vote in the November election.

She said in her affidavit: “If I had known that, I wouldn’t have signed the papers, absolutely not… Kanye West would not get my vote and I think it is a joke that he is running for president.”

Wanda Thompson, also a Milwaukee resident, said she signed West’s nomination papers after the worker told her he was being paid one dollar per signature. “If he hadn’t told me he was getting paid per signature, I would never have signed this nomination paper,” she said.

A separate challenge to West’s candidacy by local bank attorney Joseph Santeler raised several of the same points.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.