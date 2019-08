President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on May 9, in the middle of an ongoing FBI investigation into the president’s 2016 campaign.

Some Democrats are drawing comparisons to President Nixon’s removal of special prosecutor Archibald Cox after refusing to turn over subpoenaed tape recordings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.