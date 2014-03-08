Democrats Launch Traffic Attack Ad Accusing Christie Of 'Gross Incompetence'

With New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in Georgia Friday fundraising for Governor Nathan Deal, the Democratic Governors Association released a web video mocking both Republicans for their recent traffic troubles. The video highlights coverage of the investigation into last September’s lane closures on the George Washington Bridge and the botched response to snowstorms in January that left thousands of drivers stranded on Georgia highways.

“The administrations of Chris Christie and Nathan Deal put the people of their states at risk with a combination of abuse of power and gross incompetence,” DGA Communications Director Danny Kanner said in a statement announcing the video.

Christie has done multiple fundraising trips in his capacity as Republican Fundraising Association chairman since the so-called “Bridgegate” investigation began late last year. Some Democrats have alleged the lane closures on the bridge were ordered by Christie’s allies as part of a political revenge scheme. Christie has repeatedly denied he had any involvement in the decision to shut the lanes. Governors and gubernatorial candidates in Illinois and Texas didn’t appeared with Christie at his recent fundraisers, but his trips have been a financial successes for the RGA.

Watch the DGA’s video about Christie’s Georgia trip below.

