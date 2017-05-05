Democrats chant 'hey, hey, hey, goodbye' at House Republicans after they pass healthcare bill

Screenshot/C-SPAN House Floor after AHCA vote.

Democrats mocked Republicans from the House floor Thursday after GOP representatives voted to pass the American Health Care Act by chanting “

na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na, hey, hey, hey, goodbye,” at their counterparts.

The chant appeared to be in reference to Democrats’ belief that a vote for the AHCA, the Republican proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, would result in many of the Republican representatives being voted out of office next year.

The bill passed by a slim 217-to-213 margin. It now will advance onto the Senate, where it could be subjected to alterations and its fate is unclear.

The first iteration of the bill was pulled from the House floor in March after it became apparent it would not have enough votes to pass. This version featured a couple of tweaks, which helped push it over the finish line.

In a speech preceding the vote, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said a vote for the AHCA would be tattooed on those members of Congress’ faces, and they would “glow in the dark” from the vote.

House Republicans departed Congress soon after the vote to travel to the White House for a Rose Garden celebration and press conference with President Donald Trump.

Watch Democrats chant:

Watch: Democrats chant “Hey Hey Hey Goodbye” to Republicans during House health care vote https://t.co/4gTY2fNK6t

— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) May 4, 2017

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows how religion spread across the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.