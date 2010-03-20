SHOCKER: Democrats Challenging Authenticity Of POLITICO's Healthcare Memo

POLITICO has retracted its earlier story, posted here, that the Democrats were secretly planning an additional health care spending initiative later this year, and trying to cover it up in the build up to the health care vote.



Democrats claim the document was a fake. Could this have been Republican dirty tricks?

We’ve embedded it here:

The possibly fake Democrat SGR Memo



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.