Senate Democrats just made an unprecedented move to delay votes on Trump's Cabinet nominees

Democratic senators on the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday boycotted votes on President Donald Trump’s picks for Treasury secretary and secretary of Health and Human Services, opening up a new front in the battle over the president’s Cabinet.

Not a single Democratic senator on the committee showed up for the votes on Mnuchin or Price, boycotting due to what they consider unanswered questions in regards to Mnuchin and Price.

The 26-person committee, with 14 Republicans and 12 Democrats, needed at least one Democrat to be in attendance for a vote to proceed.

“I think some of this is because they just don’t like the president,” said GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch, the head of the committee. “They have a right not to like the president, I happen to like the president very very much. … But they really shouldn’t treat dignified people who are willing to sacrifice to serve in the government.”

Hatch also said the boycott is “one of the most alarming things I have seen in my whole 40 years in the Senate” and that Democrats should “stop posturing and acting like idiots.”

Republicans on the committee showed up for the vote and went member-by-member, expressing displeasure with the boycott by Democrats.

Both Mnuchin and Price have faced questions from lawmakers over their previous business dealings.

Price had a number of investments in healthcare-related stocks while also drafting legislation that had influence on the healthcare sector. Additionally, an investment in an Australian pharmaceutical company was called into question as a possible violation of the STOCK Act, which governs investments from Congressional members.

Mnuchin was attacked for failing to disclose nearly $100 million in assets — mostly real-estate holdings — and directorships at offshore entities related to his hedge fund, Dune Capital Management. Additionally, Democrats called out foreclosure activities by OneWest Bank, a mortgage lender owned by a group led by Mnuchin.

Republicans said Democrats’ objections weren’t enough to stop the nomination of the two candidates that they saw as qualified.

Offices of Democratic members of the committee didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

