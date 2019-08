Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) takes the floor at the U.S. Senate to debate gun control. He and other Senate Democrats launched a filibuster in hopes of forcing an agreement on legislation that would prohibit individuals on the terror watch list from buying firearms.

