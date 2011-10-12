Democrats Attack Flip-Flopping Romney With Videos Asking: Which Mitt?

Mitt Romney says he’s pro-choice. Mere seconds later, he’s a staunch pro-lifer.That juxtaposition, and several more, are made possible thanks to the Democratic National Committee, which has released a series of ads comparing some of Romney’s past statements to his current political positions.

Romney has often been labelled a flip-flopper for seemingly changing his tune on a number of critical issues, including abortion and government mandated health insurance. The ads are an early volley against the candidate who, at least for now, is the frontrunner to win the GOP race to take on President Obama in 2012.

Roe v. Wade

Economic stimulus

Auto company bailouts

Obama's handling of the economy.

Health care

Ronald Reagan

Think those flip-flops are bad?

