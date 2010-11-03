Democrats Are Way Behind On Two Key "Toss-Up" Seats In Indiana

Joe Donnelly — not looking good

Early polls from Indiana show Democrats trailing on two seats they need to hold the House, according to FiveThirtyEight.Joe Donnelly is behind 38% to 56% with 11% reporting.



Baron Hill is behind 42% to 54% with 25% reporting.

The Democrats need to win approximately 22 of 25 “toss-up” seats to hold the house.

Nancy Pelosi meanwhile sounds confident her party will hold the House, which is optimistic to say the least.

